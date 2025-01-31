Councillors push for digital devices to support school pupils in Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Council Leader David Ross and Education Scrutiny Convener Kathleen Leslie have both reaffirmed their commitment to provide all P6-S6 learners in Fife with a 1:1 digital device if possible.

Their comments come just weeks before councillors will be required to set the 2025-26 budget - and Cllr Leslie is encouraging all colleagues to back the “ambitious scheme."

“We should give our young people tools that will help them learn in a form that suits them and provide better opportunities for them to develop necessary skills,” she said. “Transforming learning with 1:1 devices would signify a commitment to improving the experiences of both our educators and our children and young people.”

However, the scheme came under scrutiny from parents and teachers recently at a public meeting organised by Fife EIS, the local branch of Scotland’s largest education trade union.

Fife wants to provide P6-S6 learners with a 1:1 digital device if possible. (Pic: Geralt/Pixabay)

At the meeting a student teacher pushed back. “In an ideal world, investing in digital would be fantastic, but it's people, teachers, and PSAs that children need,” she said.

“It’s people who are going to put engagement, equity and inclusion into schools - it's not digital. It would be fantastic if we had money to do both, but at the moment it feels like the priority should be on investing in people in schools. That’s what we need."

Cllr Ross “recognised” what she said, but remained “absolutely convinced” that going down the digital route is the right thing to do.

“There are ten other local authorities already going down that route, and I do not want our kids to be left behind,” he said.

Cllr Leslie agreed: “I don’t think that this is one or the other, and there is evidence that 1:1 devices do have an impact on raising attainment.”

After the meeting, she said it was important that people understand the “huge positives” of this.

“Research shows that when educators are supported to use digital technology effectively, it can be an equalizer, bringing benefit to all but particularly young people who face barriers to their learning,” she said.

According to Cllr Leslie, digital transformation opens up opportunities for reducing misunderstandings and misconceptions for students; accessibility and wellbeing; reductions in photocopying and paper copying; engagement opportunities for absent students; and it will help teachers give quick, effective feedback and give them “more time to plan next steps”.

“A consistent approach across Fife means staff can also collaborate more easily so learners will have a consistent learning experience and receive quicker and effective feedback,” Cllr Leslie said.

“For our teaching staff, evidence elsewhere indicates this should reduce workload and allow them to have up to the minute insight into a pupil’s progress. There are also some early signs that attainment is raised when it’s used properly.”

She added: “Finally, it should be noted that a digital device will remove the need for pupils to access their mobile phone for any research and learning materials, which will mean the phone is not required in the classroom at all.”

Cllr Leslie is encouraging other Fife Councillors to consider supporting digital transformation and 1:1 devices as part of the council’s upcoming budget process for 2025-26.