Councillors reject review into St Andrews pitch decision

Councillors have rejected the chance to open a review into a decision that critics fear could lead to a shortfall in hockey provision in St Andrews.

The new Madras College will have two 3G pitches, rather than the one 3G pitch and one 2G pitch originally planned.

The 3G pitches are suitable for competitive hockey but only for children under S3 – and, while the school will have some access to a 2G pitch at the University of St Andrews, there are concerns about the level of demand for the pitch and the impact the decision could have on the local hockey community.

Councillor Tim Brett asked his north east Fife colleagues to back his motion calling for a review of the decision.

“The hockey clubs have players and members from across north east Fife – this is a north east Fife issue,” he said.

“The demand for hockey has grown significantly in the last few years. There are currently nearly 400 individuals registered to play hockey. The one 2G pitch can not meet that demand.

“There is a strong argument for an additional 2G pitch.”

Cllr Brett raised concerns that the decision to change the school plans cutting the 2G pitch was not advertised and about how the decision was made, saying: “A proper needs assessment does not seem to have been undertaken.”

He had the support of fellow St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston.

However, local councillors Ann Verner and Brian Thomson backed an amendment supporting the decision to provide the two 3G pitches.

She said: “We put our trust in the rector that he is doing the best for our children.”

Cllr Thomson told the councillors that the contractors had already placed orders for the pitch and that any review would have to be carried out quickly.

“I don’t think we are in a position to dictate what facilities they need,” he added.

“The school curriculum has to take priority.”

Cllr Thomson also highlighted his original suggestion to look at external funding which could be used to create a 2G pitch at Station Park.

Cllr Brett said that he had a “huge regard” for the rector and that he did not “want to delay the school”.

Councillors voted in favour of Cllr Verner’s amendment, supporting the decision, by seven votes to six.

Governing body Scottish Hockey has raised concerns about the issue, claiming that it could impact on the ability of local hockey clubs to grow in the future.