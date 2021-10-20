Covid Fife: Schools see Hallowe'en party ban over restrictions on gatherings

Fife Council confirmed the restrictions will stay in place to protect pupils.

Scottish Government guidance says that there are restrictions on school assemblies, which aim to reduce the risk to pupils – most of whom aren’t vaccinated.

The vaccine passport system allows large gatherings of adults to go ahead at football matches or nightclubs if entrants can prove they have had two vaccinations.

While some pupils might be able to hold parties within the classroom, larger celebrations will be hit by the restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council has confirmed that it will continue to adhere to the guidance, a move which effectively bans larger parties, discos or proms at some schools where entire years would normally come together for parties.

The local authority’s Head of Education and Children's Services Shelagh McLean stressed that schools are continuing to follow Scottish Government and public health guidance.

"Restrictions are still in place in our schools on the advice of the Scottish Government and public health professionals because most children in our schools are unvaccinated.

"The government and medical community would like to see what impact the removal of restrictions is having in the wider community before taking that step in our schools and nurseries.

"This is to help lower the risk of covid-19 being passed on in our school communities and keep everyone safe.