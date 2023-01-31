The event, which has received support from the National Lottery’s Community Fund, is to be a showcase of the young people’s skills and includes a five-course seasonal tasting menu, drinks, music and a silent auction.

Taking place at Howe of Fife Rugby Club, the charity hopes to welcome as many people as possible from the local community to come along and support the young people and enjoy an evening of good food.

Speaking about the event, the charity’s project co-ordinator, Gayle Nelson said: “This event is a great way to show everyone what these amazing young people are capable of.

Innis Carnegie is a dab hand in the kitchen

“Our project has now been running for four years, with some of the team having been with us since the beginning, and the progress they have made is simply fantastic. They are all a huge credit to themselves and a fine example of what is achievable.

"And, I thank them for what I have learnt from them during my time at the project.”

The Sunshine Kitchen also operates a garden project based at Craigtoun Park, where produce for use in the kitchen is grown, and this will be a feature of the event menu.

Further information and an online ticketing link can be found on the website, social media or by contacting the charity at [email protected]