Dairsie Primary School granted £1,000 from Tesco Stronger Starts

Elaine Brailsford, Tesco Community Champion pictured with pupils from Dairsie Primary School.

Dairsie Primary school have been awarded £1000 from Tesco Stronger Starts to help upgrade their playground.

Dairsie Primary School is delighted to have been awarded £1000 through Tesco’s Stronger Starts initiative to help upgrade playground resources and equipment. The funding, organised by the school’s hardworking Parent Council, will make a big difference to pupils’ playtime experience.

Children are already buzzing with excitement as they look forward to enjoying new and improved equipment that will encourage active, creative and inclusive play. Elaine Braillsford from Tesco visited the school to present the cheque to pupils, who proudly accepted it on behalf of the whole school community.

Headteacher Mrs Donald said, “We are so grateful to Tesco and our Parent Council for their continued support. This award will help us create an even more engaging outdoor space where children can play, learn and thrive together.”