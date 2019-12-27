Dairsie school kids visit new housing development

Kids from Dairsie Primary School donned hard-hats for a tour of Kingdom Housing Association’s first development in the village.

The kids also received selection boxes as an early Christmas gift from contractor Campion Homes.

The mixed tenure site at Station Road, Dairise, provides new homes for private sale and eight units for social rent, managed and maintained by Kingdom with the new tenants already settling in to enjoy their first Christmas in their brand new energy efficient homes.

The properties also meet housing for varying needs, secured by design and Kingdom’s own design standards.

The £1.1 million project in Dairsie, achieved with the help of Scottish Government funding of £635,328, is part of Kingdom’s 2019/20 programme target of delivering 401 new homes and starting on site with a further 509 homes. Equating to approximately £64 million total investment, it’s the largest programme of development in the Association’s 40 year history.

Ian Paul, contract manager, Campion Homes, was joined at Dairsie Primary by Nicola Gartshore, project officer at Kingdom Housing Association to hand over the selection boxes to the schoolchildren. He said: “In recognition of the Dairsie community welcoming the new residents of Dairsie Meadows, Campion Homes is delighted to present these gifts to the children of the primary school.”

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said: “The development of ﻿eight social rented homes may appear to be a small project, however the new two and three bedroom bungalows will make a significant contribution to the local housing needs in the village and help sustain the community.”