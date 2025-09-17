Denend Primary School kicks off 115th birthday celebrations with a splash of colour

Organised by the Parent Partnership, the Colour Run was a free event for all children, with some choosing to gather sponsorships to support their participation. Inclusivity was a key focus, with a variety of colourful activities arranged for children who preferred not to take part in the run itself, ensuring that every pupil could join in the excitement and feel part of the celebration.

The event was filled with laughter, cheers, and clouds of colour as children raced through the course, cheered on by their families, many of whom joined in by running alongside their children or gleefully tossing paint to add to the fun. A special highlight was the support from the local fire service, who delighted the children by sounding their sirens to officially start the event. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement and community spirit that was felt throughout the day.