Denend Primary School kicks off 115th birthday celebrations with a splash of colour

By Joanne Hughes
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2025, 19:25 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 08:52 BST
Denend Primary School in Cardenden has launched its 115th birthday celebrations in spectacular style, thanks to the amazing efforts of its Parent Partnership group. To mark the beginning of this special academic year, the school hosted a joyful Colour Run that brought together pupils, families, and the wider community in a vibrant celebration of fun and togetherness.

Organised by the Parent Partnership, the Colour Run was a free event for all children, with some choosing to gather sponsorships to support their participation. Inclusivity was a key focus, with a variety of colourful activities arranged for children who preferred not to take part in the run itself, ensuring that every pupil could join in the excitement and feel part of the celebration.

The event was filled with laughter, cheers, and clouds of colour as children raced through the course, cheered on by their families, many of whom joined in by running alongside their children or gleefully tossing paint to add to the fun. A special highlight was the support from the local fire service, who delighted the children by sounding their sirens to officially start the event. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement and community spirit that was felt throughout the day.

The school is grateful to the Parent Partnership for their hard work and dedication in organising such a memorable event. Their commitment to creating inclusive and joyful experiences for all children truly set the tone for what promises to be a year full of celebration.

All ready to go

1. Contributed

All ready to go Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
All ready to go.

2. Contributed

All ready to go. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Let the fun begin

3. Contributed

Let the fun begin Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Colour everywhere

4. Contributed

Colour everywhere Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice