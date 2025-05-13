Denend Primary take over 1 million steps for Cash for Kids

Pupils at Denend Primary have been busy taking part in Radio Forth's Step Around Scotland Challenge raising £2,000 for Cash for Kids.

Pupils from the school and nursery spent the month of April trying to get as many steps as possible to help Forth One reach their target of 16 million, which is the equivalent of walking around Scotland.

They were amazed to find out that they walked over 1 million steps and raised a staggering £2,000 for Cash for Kids which will help families with the cost of providing meals in the Summer holidays.

Primary 4/5 who planned and organised the event were overwhelmed with the support and would like to thank members of the local community for their kindness.

