Councillors at last week’s Cabinet Committee meeting were asked to approve consultations with parents, carers and the community in the Waid Cluster on a range of options, including making permanent the current leadership model.

Other options include bringing Waid Academy and one or two feeder primaries together, and bringing a number of primary schools together, under one head teacher.

But the so-called ‘superhead’ option – one headteacher covering Waid and all the cluster primary schools – has been removed.

SNP councillors on the committee were keen to get on with the process and consult with the school community on the options. But a Liberal Democrat amendment, calling for a further report with more information on the “pros and cons” of the options, was approved by the committee after a vote.

This report is due to be considered at the next Cabinet Committee meeting – on Thursday, January 12 – in an effort not to unduly delay the process any further.

The options currently proposed for consultation by Fife Council’s education and children’s services are:

• Option 1 - Make permanent the current leadership model which sees Waid Academy, Anstruther and Crail primaries each have their own head teacher; and joint headteachers for Colinsburgh and Elie, Kirkton of Largo and Lundin Mill, and Pittenweem and St Monans.

• Option 2 - A 2-18 leadership model across Waid Academy and Anstruther Primary School.

• Option 3 - A 2-18 leadership model across Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary School and Crail Primary School.

• Option 4 - Joint Leadership Model across Kirkton of Largo, Lundin Mill, Pittenweem, St Monans, Elie and Colinsburgh primary schools.

• Option 5 - Joint Leadership Model across Kirkton of Largo, Lundin Mill and Colinsburgh primary schools.

• Option 6 - Joint Leadership Model across Pittenweem, St Monans and Elie primary schools.

• Option 7 - Joint Leadership Model across Kirkton of Largo, Lundin Mill, Pittenweem, St Monans, Elie, Colinsburgh and Crail primary schools.

SNP councillor Craig Walker expressed some frustration at previous delays and indicated his desire to get on with the process.

He commented: “Hopefully this time we are able to have a proper conversation about this matter, which unfortunately due to the hysteria created by the elected member at the time wasn’t possible originally.

“I would hope we could have a proper discussion around the issues, including the very big issue of being able to recruit and retain headteachers in North East Fife.”

He said the Liberal Democrat amendment calling for a further report seemed to be “just kicking the can down the line a bit longer”.

SNP colleague, Councillor David Alexander – who represents Leven, Kennoway and Largo – agreed, adding: “We will consult with the people on every one of the options. Let’s get on with it.”

However, by a vote of 13-10, the committee passed the Liberal Democrat amendment to the proposals, asking officers to analyse the costs and benefits of joint leadership models, and the pressures which have led to the current situation, including the shortage of headteachers.

East Neuk and Landward Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps, who proposed the amendment, said: “Earlier this year parents in the East Neuk and Largo were infuriated with a set of proposals that included one headteacher covering nine schools.

“They were pleased that the Labour Leadership listened and ensured the proposals were stopped.

“One of the criticisms then was the lack of evidence to back up the various models, and there is little evidence once again with this paper.

“This document also has some, limited, anecdotal evidence from other councils who have tried some smaller scale joint leadership models. That’s not sufficient objective evidence.

“The parents of the East Neuk and Largo know that change is coming.

“But they want to know what would be the benefits for their children and their education.”

North East Fife’s Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie also later spoke out in favour of seeking extra information.

He said: “Parents were rightly concerned about the previous proposals. The clear opposition wasn’t simply ‘hysteria’.