The hi-tech contractor, based at Crewe Toll, aims to give young people their first steps into the global space industry, with the chance to see their solutions turned into a live business project.

The #T-TeC 2021 competition intends to encourage a new generation of scientists and innovators across the globe, in hopes of creating a bridge between the academic world of research and the space sector.

The Osiris-Red asteroid spacecraft is making its way back to earth.

Students and researches from universities and departments all over the world have until November 14 to submit their solution for one of the four key categories of critical importance to the future of the space sector. These categories are ‘Space Exploration’, ‘In-Orbit Servicing’, ‘GeoInformation Applications and Platforms’ and ‘Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Management’.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges made up of representatives from supporting companies Telespazio and Leonardo, along with industry experts and some of the world’s most important space agencies. There will be cash prizes of £10,000 for 1st prize, £6000 for 2nd and £4000 for 3rd, and the possibility of funding research contracts or collaborations for the most promising ideas.

Leonardo’s Space Programme Manager, Keith Barnes, believes that more and more people are being drawn to the space sector, because it operates within such exciting fields of technology, covering everything from space travel and exploration to the environmental monitoring of our own planet. Keith currently supports technology used on NASA’s Bennu Asteroid Spacecraft, Osiris-Rex, which is making its way back to earth.

Keith Barnes wants to help students to 'supercharge' their careers.

Keith said: “Working in the space sector could supercharge the careers of a new generation of talent, as they will have the chance to work alongside world leading scientists and engineers, not just in the UK but all over the world. We need to grow skills in the UK to bolster our economy and nurture international careers that push the boundaries of space innovation. The challenges set are exciting- I’m betting the solutions will be too!”

For more information on the #T-TeC competition and how to participate, visit https://www.telespazio.com/en/innovation/open-innovation/ttec-2021

