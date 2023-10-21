Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight students at the college have been awarded a Principal’s Degree Scholarship and a share of £6,000.

The students were awarded the scholarships by principal Jim Metcalfe who presented them with their certificates at a special event held at the College’s Dunfermline Campus recently.

Justine McIvor from Kirkcaldy studies Childhood Studies said the award is a “validation” of her hard work.

Justine McIvor received her scholarship from college principal Jim Metcalfe (Pic: Fife College)

She said: “This scholarship is more than just a financial award to me; it's a validation of my dedication and a stepping stone toward my future goals.

“After completing my honours year this year, I plan to get into the PGDE primary education course. This scholarship will make a huge difference by helping with travel expenses.”

Principal Metcalfe agreed that the scholarship recognises the work that the students undertake.

Mr Metcalfe said: “We are immensely proud of these eight talented students and delighted to empower them as they pursue their degree dreams.

“This scholarship is not just a financial boost, it's also recognition of their dedication and hopefully a vital step on the path to a promising future.”