Eight students receive prestigious college scholarship

Students at Fife College, including a student from Kirkcaldy, have received a boost to the start of their degrees as recipients of a prestigious scholarship.
By Callum McCormack
Published 21st Oct 2023, 07:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 07:40 BST
Eight students at the college have been awarded a Principal’s Degree Scholarship and a share of £6,000.

The students were awarded the scholarships by principal Jim Metcalfe who presented them with their certificates at a special event held at the College’s Dunfermline Campus recently.

Justine McIvor from Kirkcaldy studies Childhood Studies said the award is a “validation” of her hard work.

Justine McIvor received her scholarship from college principal Jim Metcalfe (Pic: Fife College)Justine McIvor received her scholarship from college principal Jim Metcalfe (Pic: Fife College)
Justine McIvor received her scholarship from college principal Jim Metcalfe (Pic: Fife College)
She said: “This scholarship is more than just a financial award to me; it's a validation of my dedication and a stepping stone toward my future goals.

“After completing my honours year this year, I plan to get into the PGDE primary education course. This scholarship will make a huge difference by helping with travel expenses.”

Principal Metcalfe agreed that the scholarship recognises the work that the students undertake.

Mr Metcalfe said: “We are immensely proud of these eight talented students and delighted to empower them as they pursue their degree dreams.

“This scholarship is not just a financial boost, it's also recognition of their dedication and hopefully a vital step on the path to a promising future.”

The popular annual scholarship was created to support students as they move on to degree studies either with Fife College, university or elsewhere. The funds are used by students to support them with a range of things they need including travel, books, software, tech and fees.

