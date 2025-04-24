Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife campus is to close its main building because it structure is deteriorate, and it is unsafe financially prohibitive to keep it open.

But the decision by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) to axe the facility at Elmwood College was labelled “a big mistake” by politicians who branded its consultation “ sham.”

SRUC announced late last month that it planned to close the animal care unit and cease the course at Elmwood at the end of this academic year. The move came after previous proposals to close the unit were withdrawn last year.

It said the final decision was taken after consultation “impacted colleagues.”

Campaigners travelled to SRUC's Barony campus in Dumfries last week to confront principal Wayne Powell. (Pic: contributed)

Professor Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive, said: “Last year we listened to the voices of students and stakeholders and took the temporary decision to keep the west wing of the main building at Elmwood open to house animal care for a further academic year.

“The situation, however, has not changed in that the main building’s deteriorating structural condition means that it is financially prohibitive and unsafe to keep it open. “ He said the college would, on a case-by-case basis, help current registered animal care students to complete their programme of studies, including those who may have resits, at its, and provide advice to students who wish to continue their studies to the next level.

He added: “This has been a difficult decision, and one which I understand will be a disappointment to some. However, the measures we are proposing enable SRUC to maintain its presence in Fife, and create a more positive future for the Elmwood Campus and continue to offer options for in-person, hybrid and distance learning in this region. “

The news was condemned by Willie Rennie and Wendy Chamberlain, MSP and MP for North East Fife respectively.

Mr Rennmie said it was “a massive blow to students at the unit, as well as staff who have provided excellent education over many years. “

He said demand for the course is high, and there are no other options to study animal care in Fife.

“I’ve heard directly from students how much they have benefited from the course and how it is a springboard into employment,” He said. “The closure knocks a hole in the operation of Elmwood as a campus, where the animal care unit makes up a large proportion of the student body.” Mr Rennie said a”lack of investment” had led to the loss of the college’s farm and student accommodation, the attempted sale of the golf course, and now the closure of the whole main building.

He added: “SRUC’s consultation has, frankly, been a sham. It’s clear that they decided on the closure months ago and have been going through the motions.”

Mrs Chamberlain said: “The students supported by Elmwood and the care unit are not always able financially or otherwise to travel to alternative campuses and won’t be able to gain the same experiences from an online version of the course.

“Students have benefited from being able to learn in their community and it has helped to support them into positive destinations and springboarded them into employment. It feels as though the SRUC has never considered their needs and this closure confirms that.”