Elmwood students get jobs on exclusive Canadian island

Two students are heading off more than 3000 miles to work on an exclusive Canadian island after completing courses at Scotland’s Rural College.

Lucas Alonso Spring and Amy Hardie, who studied at SRUC’s Elmwood campus in Fife, are both heading to Griffith Island in Georgian Bay, Ontario – home to a private sport shooting club.

Gamekeeping student Lucas (18) has been offered a two-year post as a hunting guide, while Amy (19), who did an HND in professional cookery, will work as a hostess and on the lodge operations team.

Griffith Island stretches to more than 2300 acres and, since 1973, has been maintained as an exclusive sport shooting facility and social retreat for around 70 members from Canada, the USA and Europe.

Lucas, who recently appeared on BBC Scotland’s Landward, said: “I’m a bit nervous as it’s all new, but I’m really looking forward to going and can’t wait to start gaining experience and knowledge there.”

Amy, from Aberdeen, is joining her boyfriend Baillie Robertson – a gamekeeping student at Elmwood last year – on the island.

“I’m very excited to go,” she said. “My visa lasts for two years and I can’t wait to get started and settle into my new job.”

Gamekeeping lecturer Jim Goodlad said: “Lucas has been a dedicated and hardworking student and this is a fantastic opportunity for him to take what he has learned at Elmwood and put it into practice. I wish him well for the future.”

Hospitality lecturer Wullie Balfour added: “We, as a department, are delighted that Amy has been given this opportunity. She has shown commitment and enthusiasm for hospitality while she has been at Elmwood and we wish her all the best for her new venture.”