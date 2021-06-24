End of an era as doors close at Fife secondary school for last time
Thursday marked the end of an era, as a Fife secondary school closed its doors for the final time.
For pupils in St Andrews, Thursday was not just the last day of the academic year, but also their final time at the South Street and Kilrymont campuses that make up Madras College.
When they return to school after the summer break, they will be welcomed into the brand new Madras College – all under one roof – on the western edge of the town.
The fate of the two campuses has still to be announced. The South Street site was acquired by the University of St Andrews as part of the deal for the new school. While a preferred bidder was announced for Kilrymont some months ago, no further details have been revealed.
The South Street site has been used since the beginning, when Rev Dr Andrew Bell founded Madras College in 1833 – as well as Madras Academy in Cupar, later to become Bell Baxter – and it has been added to over the years. Major extensions were added to the building in the ‘50s and ‘60s.
The Kilrymont campus was opened in 1967, after it was decided that the old Burgh School, which had acted as the junior secondary school, needed a new home.
Since then Kilrymont has been home to the S1-3 pupils, with S4-6 going to the South Street site.
Pupils will move into the new Madras in August, just over two years after the plans were given the green light, marking the end of years of discussions over the site for the new school.