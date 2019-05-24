Equality award for University of St Andrews

The University of St Andrews’ Schools of Classics and International Relations is the latest to receive an Athena SWAN bronze award.

Advance HE’s Athena SWAN Awards recognise commitment to the advancement of gender equality in academic, professional and support roles, and recognise departments and institutions taking action to identify and overcome barriers to career progression for all.

These awards bring St Andrews’ current total to 13, which include one institutional bronze, three departmental silver, and nine departmental bronze awards across 19 academic schools.

Assistant vice-principal for diversity, Professor Ruth Woodfield, said: “These efforts are crucial to the University’s strategic ambition to put diversity and inclusion at the heart of the St Andrews experience.”

Bronze awards recognise that schools have a solid foundation for eliminating gender bias and developing an inclusive culture that values all staff.