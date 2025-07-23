Exam hotline set to launch to help young Fifers on results day

Young Fifers can call a dedicated exam results helpline next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is open to anyone receiving their full Higher, National, and Advanced results on Tuesday, August 5.

The pupils and students - along with their parents and carers - will be able to get support with their results through Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) helpline, which opens from 8:00am on results day. It will be staffed by expert careers advisers to offer guidance on colleges and universities, UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and other training, volunteering, or staying on at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The helpline number is 0808 100 8000 and will be open Tuesday, August 5 and Wednesday 6th from 8:00am to 8:00pm, and Thursday 7th and Friday 8th from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The exam hotline opens next month (Pic: Submitted)

Dave McCallum, head of career information, advice and guidance operations, said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as their results arrive is not to panic. Everything might seem overwhelming right now but remember that this is just one step on their journey.”