Exam results: this is when they will be delivered & what helplines will be open
Pupils who sat SQA Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers, National Progression Awards, Skills for Work Awards, National Certificates and Awards will find out their marks on Tuesday, August 6.
Their Scottish Qualifications certificate will be delivered to their home address by first-class post, while everyone who signed up for, and activated a MySQA account ,will also receive their results by text and/or email the same morning. More information is available online at www.sqa.org.uk/results.
On Results Day, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will open its advice line from 8:00am to answer learners’ questions about their certificates. Candidates can also speak to careers advisors on the Skills Development Scotland Helpline if they have any questions about their next steps.
The SQA’s free appeals service opens at 9:00am on Tuesday, and candidates can submit an appeal directly via the SQA website, or ask their school, college, or training provider to do so one on their behalf.
Priority appeals are also available for learners who have a conditional offer for a college or university place or for a training or employment offer. These must be submitted to the SQA by Tuesday, August 13 or by Wednesday 21st if the learner’s school, college or training provider submits the appeal. All other appeals must be submitted by Tuesday 27th or by Friday 30th if the school, college or training provider submits them.
This year SQA is also offering the opportunity for some learners to be able to see their marked exam papers. This is a trial and it is limited to five subjects, and pupils can who sat the subjects in the trial can ask their school to see their marked exam paper and this can help them decide whether to appeal. The service will be available from Tuesday.
Robin McKenzie, liaison manager for Fife at SQA explains: “Candidates with concerns about their National 5, Higher, or Advanced Higher grades can appeal their grade for free. I would encourage anyone considering an appeal to speak to their teacher or lecturer and discuss their options with them first.
“Candidates should also look out for the ‘Your Results’ guide which will be included alongside their Scottish Qualifications Certificate on Tuesday 6th. It can also be viewed now online at www.sqa.org.uk/results. In it there is useful information about how their exams and coursework have been marked, how their grades have been decided, deadlines for appeals, and what to do if they have any questions about their results.”
SQA re-introduced full course assessments for session 2023-24, including coursework, following extensive discussions with educators, learners, parents and carers. As part of its grading decisions, it will consider any impact on learners completing coursework for the first time.
These considerations will be incorporated into SQA’s well-established grading processes. The authority said pupils and their families “can be confident that the qualifications they receive are credible and fair, and that they reflect the knowledge, understanding and skills they have acquired and demonstrated through their hard work. “
> SQA’s candidate advice line 0345 279 1000. Skills Development Scotland’s helpline can be contacted on 0808 100 8000 and will be open from 8:00am to 8:00pm on Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th. It will be open 9:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th
