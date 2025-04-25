Exams begin for learners across Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Exam season begins for hundreds of learners across Fife from today (Friday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual SQA exam timetable for those sitting assessments for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher courses gets underway with question papers for those studying Computing Science and Psychology.

Over the coming weeks, more than 132,000 learners across Scotland will sit exams in schools and colleges.

This year’s exam diet ends on Friday, May 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils and students across Scotland will be sitting their exams in the coming weeks. (Pic: John Devlin)

Students will sit exams in subjects ranging from Biology and Mathematics to Music and Accounting, and for those taking subjects such as Music, Drama, Practical Cookery and PE, the performance and practical elements of the assessments have been taking place throughout the academic year.

As well as those sitting their exams at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher levels, many will be in the final stages of completing National 1 to National 4 qualifications, SQA Awards, Skills for Work courses, National Progression Awards and National Certificates that are continually assessed throughout the year.

In total more than 147,000 candidates are expected to get their qualification results by text, email, MySQA or post on Tuesday, August 5.

Donna Steward, Scotland’s chief examining officer and director of qualifications development at SQA, said: “I would like to wish the best of luck to everyone throughout Scotland who is about to sit exams and complete assessments in the coming weeks. As you move towards the next step in your education, training or employment, this is your opportunity to show what you’ve learned after months of hard work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Booth, SQA interim chief executive, added: “I want to thank teachers and lecturers across the country for their dedication in supporting learners to get to this important milestone.

"I’m also grateful to the many thousands of them who work with us to set, invigilate and mark exams and assessments. The teaching profession is at the heart of delivering our qualifications and will have an even stronger role in the work of Qualifications Scotland.”

During the exam period, SQA offers a range of support services to help learners including the Your Exams guide, revision materials, past papers and the MyStudyPlan app.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I would like to wish all pupils and students the best of luck with their exams this year. I know how hard they will have been working towards their qualifications during the year to get to this point today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is also a big moment for all the parents, carers, teachers, lecturers and support staff who have done so much to help our young people prepare and I would like to thank them all for their ongoing support and encouragement throughout this period.”