Exciting hands-on workshops brought to Fife schools by Generation Science

By Claire Hutchison
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:22 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 14:48 BST

Edinburgh Science is on the road again, bringing hands-on workshops and events to 18,000 primary school pupils across Scotland, including visits across Fife, via Generation Science.

Although most famous for their annual Science Festival, Edinburgh Science Charity also delivers a fantastic programme of educational events and workshops each year for children and young people, including Generation Science.

This fantastic programme sees science educators tour Scottish schools delivering a range of engaging workshops and shows which are all linked to the Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) - helping to inspire a new generation to explore the world of STEM.

Running for more than 30 years, Generation Science has delivered hands-on learning to over 1 million children! From February to June, the team will bring science to life across Scotland in a fun and high-energy environment. Using a mix of theatre, live demonstrations, audience participation and hands-on experiments every pupil is involved, including those who don’t typically engage with traditional in-classroom STEM education.

