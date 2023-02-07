The workshops will be held in the studio above the foodbank at Caledonia House in the Saltire Centre from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on the last Saturday of each month. They will be led by practising artist and teacher, Dot Black, and her sister Judy, an experienced ASN teacher.

The workshop encourages individual creativity plus the social skills of working together in a group. Participants in this fun class will share the opportunity of exploring different techniques and art materials and will be able to take their own creations home afterwards.

For enquiries and bookings for the course email: [email protected]

The photo shows from left Careen Lindsay, Art Volunteering Co-ordinator of the Arts Society, handing the cheque to Judy and Dot Black, with Society Vice Chair Ann Cumming on the right.