Extra funding for special needs art classes at Glenrothes studios
The Arts Society Fife has supplied funding for the PAMIS art workshop, for 16+ year olds with profound and multiple learning difficulties, for six months of Saturday sessions at Glenrothes Art Club studio.
The workshops will be held in the studio above the foodbank at Caledonia House in the Saltire Centre from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on the last Saturday of each month. They will be led by practising artist and teacher, Dot Black, and her sister Judy, an experienced ASN teacher.
The workshop encourages individual creativity plus the social skills of working together in a group. Participants in this fun class will share the opportunity of exploring different techniques and art materials and will be able to take their own creations home afterwards.
For enquiries and bookings for the course email: [email protected]
Judy’s mobile on the day will be 0785 058 5571