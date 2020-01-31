Fears Fife school could be targeted by vandals after pupils leave

Councillors have voiced fears that the Kilrymont campus could be targeted by vandals or even set on fire after pupils move to the new Madras.

Students are expected to move into the new school ahead of the summer break next year, leaving the Kilrymont campus empty.

While the South Street site will be going to the University of St Andrews as part of the deal for the new school land, the Kilrymont site has been put on the market by Fife Council.

The site could be used for various purposes, whether that be housing or a care home, however, any potential developer faces several issues, including that the buildings are category ‘B’ listed.

At the area committee this week, councillors were told that no proposals for the site had been brought forward yet.

Cllr Brian Thomson said that he was concerned that the empty building could be subject to vandalism and that he wanted to avoid a situation where the building was left empty. His concerns were seconded by Cllr Jane Ann Liston, who, speaking about the time after the kids move to the new school, said: “We will have the summer holidays and that is when the ne’er do wells set fire to schools.”

Cllr Tony Miklinski asked what control Fife Council would have over the use of the site. However, he was told that each application, which will come before councillors for approval, would have to be judged on their merits.

A number of councillors said they would like to see the site used for affordable housing, including Cllr Thomson, who said there was a need in the town.

Cllr Ann Verner added: “While I appreciate the officers have just produced a document to explain to prospective developers the implications surrounding the development, I truly hope that any future plans include a substantial number of affordable housing, something which is lacking in St Andrews.”

Councillors also asked to find out how long it will take before the council could be given permission to demolish the school.