Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iona McGhie from Leven was named Modern Apprentice of the Year SCQF Level 6+ at the ceremony at Aberdeen’s P&J Live last week.

She is an apprentice at premium drinks firm Diageo. The 23-year-old completed the Foundation Apprenticeship at Kirkland High School before progressing on to a Modern Apprenticeship with the drinks firm at its packaging plant in Leven, whilst studying and HNC in mechanical engineering at Fife College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about her win, Iona said: “I am absolutely over the moon to win this award because I feel like I’ve worked so hard and it’s just an honour to be recognised for the things I’ve done at work and how hard I’ve put myself into what I’m doing. I’ve learned so much through my apprenticeship and the confidence I have gained through it has been unreal.”

Iona McGhie picked up Modern Apprentice of the Year SCQF Level 6+ gong at Friday’s ceremony in Aberdeen. (Pic: Submitted)

Iona is hoping her path through Scottish Apprenticeships will inspire other young women to get into a career in science, technology, engineering or maths.

She realised the benefits of apprenticeships when she took one as a school subject and decided to continue to pursue her dream career through work-based learning.

Iona added: “My grandad inspired me to get into engineering, letting me join him at his work bench to hammer nails and saw things – I just loved working with my hands. I want to be that inspiration for other young women to think about STEM careers, because I just love what I do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iona has now embarked on the next stage of her apprenticeship journey. She has started as a graduate apprentice working with the firm and studying for her degree in Mechanical Engineering with Edinburgh’s Heriot Watt University.

Fife College modern apprenticeship development partner, Roseanne Somerville said: “We are so proud to have played a role in Iona’s apprenticeship journey which serves as an inspiring example for young women considering a career in STEM.