Fife artist’s archive set to be preserved

A treasure trove of previously unseen photographs, slides and other artifacts relating Glenrothes town art is to be preserved for future generations.

The collection, which belongs to former Glenrothes town artist Malcolm Robertson, containing a near perfect record of his work over a 15 year period in the town, as well as many other fascinating items relating to the town’s burgeoning collection of public sculpture, is to be donated to the town’s Heritage Centre for prosperity.

Town artist Malcolm Robertson with his Glenrothes statue 'The Dream', November 1989. (Pic FFP).

Mr Robertson made the surprise donation after giving a presentation at the Centre on Thursday.

“The slides and photographs present a historical record of what we were creating at the time as well as some of the creative aspects of what my predecessor David Harding was doing,” said Mr Robertson.

“I just feel now is the right time to pass them over to the Heritage centre staff as they will make better use of them than them languishing in my storage.”

The donation has bee welcomed by Linda Ballingall, Heritage Centre chairman, who said the collection presented a unique and invaluable record of Mr Robertson’s time in Glenrothes.

“We are very grateful to be entrusted with what is a fascinating cultural record of public art in Glenrothes.

“Malcolm created some of the most iconic and much loved sculptures in the town so to be entrusted with it and to be able to preserve it for future generations is very exciting indeed.”