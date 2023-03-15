The shared love of Largo Bay emerged as a galvanizing topic. So many people from near and far enjoy this wide, open bay in a wide variety of different ways, from rock pooling and strolling to swimming and sailing.

Coastal Communities Network helped develop Friends Of Largo Bay, which is open to all and focuses on the bay and its marine life.

Local resident Carol Duff leads this group. There has also been a lot of collaboration with local schools and Restoration Forth as well as Fife Coast and Countryside Trust. NatureScot has funded equipment so everyone can learn about this coastal habitat.

Lower Largo

More recently, a fragile species of seagrass has been found growing in Largo Bay.

In 2018 Matt Allan of LACC started a project to get Largo Beach approved as a Designated Bathing Beach. This was supported by many people and organisations.

In May 2022 The Scottish Environment Secretary approved Designated Bathing Status for Largo Beach. As a consequence, Scottish Water and SEPA have been undertaking a study of the impact of the sewage and agricultural discharge into the waters of the bay.

It concluded that the water quality needs to be improved. Scottish Water are working on a solution.

Access is also an issue for some people. Largo Communities Together is building evidence for beach wheelchairs and changing places toilets which will open the bay up to many more users. Pony AxeS is returning to Largo for five sessions this summer to enable wheelchair users to access the beach and Fife Coastal Path. You'll get a link to the survey if you email [email protected]

Litter is another problem. To tackle this a big beach clean takes place on March 25 at 10am.

Please let organisers know if you're going along.