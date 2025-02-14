Two Fife College apprentices are in the running to win prestigious national awards in recognition of their work.

Blair Munro and Skye McInally are both finalists in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards which take place on February 27.

Blair is shortlisted in the Modern Apprentice of the Year SCQF Level 6+ category, recognised for saving his company, Diageo, tens of thousands of pounds every year after engineering cost saving production methods.

Skye, who is from Balloch, is a finalist in the Supporting Net Zero Apprentice of the Year category, after a passion for renewable energy gained at school has turned into a role at SSE plc, supporting Scotland’s move to clean energy.

Blair Munro at Diageo's Leven plant (Pic: Submitted)

Blair, from Star, applied for a Modern Apprenticeship in mechanical engineering to gain the skills and experience he needed to pursue his dream career. The 23-year-old successfully combined his practical learning at the company’s facility in Leven, with his technical studies to play a key role in using advanced engineering principles to optimise production processes.

One of his biggest achievements has been to lead a steam trap optimisation project which resulted in annual savings of £27,000 by reducing steam loss and improving efficiency across the facility he was staffing.

The former Bell Baxter High pupil said: “My passion for engineering was sparked by pure curiosity for how machines work, starting with cars and progressing from there. I didn’t realise it was engineering at first but I just loved how I was constantly thinking and learning new things, so I knew it was a dream career for me.

“Doing the Modern Apprenticeship hugely improved my confidence and being able to draw on the experience of those I worked alongside was invaluable.”

Blair has progressed from a novice apprentice to secure a role as a mechanical engineer with Diageo’s site engineering team. He often works with project engineers to create safe isolation schedules and has facilitated large-scale projects worth over £850,000.

He was awarded European Spirits Apprentice of the Year, a testament to his outstanding performance.

Rhoda Gabellone, Diageo capability manager said: “Blair is a proactive individual who consistently asks insightful questions, builds strong working relationships, and is trusted to deliver exceptional results. His blend of technical skill, leadership, and dedication makes him an ideal candidate for this award and have led to him becoming a role model for newer apprentices.

Shaun Riach, Fife College academic and quality manager, said: “Blair was an outstanding student who has a natural talent for engineering. He excelled at both the practical and theoretical aspects of his learning, showed tremendous empathy for his peers and is a caring and likeable young man.”

Sky, 20, applied for a Modern Apprenticeship in engineering maintenance (Multi-skilled) with energy company SSE plc at 16 – instead of going to university.

Her current role focuses on maintenance at Loch Sloy Hydro-Electric Power Scheme at the top of Loch Lomond. By supporting the monitoring and maintenance of the turbines there and rapidly responding to outages, she is directly supporting the transition to cleaner forms of energy.

Skye said: “I love the fact that no two days are the same and my team are really supportive - that’s what makes it such a great environment to be in. There are lots of exciting opportunities in engineering and I think it is important to encourage more girls to consider a career in it.”