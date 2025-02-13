Fife College apprentices recognised in national awards through engineering change for employers

Two Fife College apprentices are in the running to win prestigious national awards in recognition of their work.

Blair Munro and Skye McInally are both finalists in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards, due to take place on February 27.

Fife apprentice Blair is shortlisted in the Modern Apprentice of the Year SCQF Level 6+ category, recognised for saving his company, Diageo, tens of thousands of pounds every year after engineering cost saving production methods.

Dedicated Skye, who is from Balloch, is a finalist in the Supporting Net Zero Apprentice of the Year category, after a passion for renewable energy gained at school has turned into a role at SSE plc, supporting Scotland’s move to clean energy.

Iain Hawker, Assistant Principal: Enterprise & Partnerships at Fife College, said: “We are thrilled to see Skye and Blair recognised at this level. Their nominations for the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards are a testament to their hard work, the support of their employers, and the quality of apprenticeship learning opportunities we provide here at Fife College.

“With one of the most substantial Modern Apprenticeship programmes in Scotland, supported by over 180 employer partnerships, we are proud to deliver training that equips apprentices with the in-demand skills needed to excel in their careers and support the growth of our regional economy.

“We wish both Skye and Blair the very best of luck at the awards later this month.”

Talented Blair, of Star in Fife, applied for a Modern Apprenticeship in Mechanical Engineering at premium drinks firm Diageo to gain the skills and experience he needed to pursue his dream career.

The 23-year-old successfully combined his practical learning at the company’s facility in Leven, with his technical studies at Fife College to play a key role in using advanced engineering principles to optimise production processes.

One of his biggest achievements has been to lead a steam trap optimisation project which resulted in annual savings of £27,000 by reducing steam loss and improving efficiency across the facility he was staffing.

The former Bell Baxter High pupil said: “My passion for engineering was sparked by pure curiosity for how machines work, starting with cars and progressing from there. I didn’t realise it was engineering at first but I just loved how I was constantly thinking and learning new things, so I knew it was a dream career for me.

“Doing the Modern Apprenticeship hugely improved my confidence and being able to draw on the experience of those I worked alongside was invaluable.”

Blair has progressed from a novice apprentice to secure a role as a Mechanical Engineer with Diageo’s Site Engineering Team and is a proactive team member who is trusted to oversee critical operations.

He often works with project engineers to create safe isolation schedules and has facilitated large-scale projects worth over £850,000.

He was awarded European Spirits Apprentice of the Year, a testament to his outstanding performance.

Blair also developed a Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) route to efficiently track air leaks in the VAT rooms, delivering significant savings on running costs and takes time to mentor and support new apprentices, sparking a desire to take on leadership roles in the future.

Diageo apprentice Blair Munro has been shortlisted in the Modern Apprentice of the Year SCQF Level 6+ category at this year's Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

Diageo Capability Manager Rhoda Gabellone said: “Blair is a proactive individual who consistently asks insightful questions, builds strong working relationships, and is trusted to deliver exceptional results.

“His blend of technical skill, leadership, and dedication makes him an ideal candidate for this award and have led to him becoming a role model for newer apprentices.

“Modern Apprenticeships help us build a highly skilled talent pipeline in particular areas of engineering that are unique to our business. Apprentices bring a fresh prospective and help us keep pace with technological advances.”

Fife College Academic & Quality Manager (Fabrication, Welding & Automotive Engineering) Shaun Riach said: “Blair was an outstanding student who has a natural talent for engineering.

“He excelled at both the practical and theoretical aspects of his learning, showed tremendous empathy for his peers and is a caring and likeable young man.”

Keen to gain hands-on experience and achieve financial independence, 20 year old Skye applied for a Modern Apprenticeship in Engineering Maintenance (Multi-skilled) with energy company SSE plc at 16 – instead of going to university.

Skye’s current role focuses on maintenance at Loch Sloy Hydro-Electric Power Scheme at the top of Loch Lomond. By supporting the monitoring and maintenance of the turbines there and rapidly responding to outages, she is directly supporting the transition to cleaner forms of energy.

She has also been involved in ongoing projects focused on improving machine efficiency and power output, essential to achieving our net zero goals.

Skye said: “The Modern Apprenticeship was a better pathway for me than going to university because you are doing the job already, so you get that hands-on experience and you’re not getting into debt while studying.

“I love the fact that no two days are the same and my team are really supportive - that’s what makes it such a great environment to be in. There are lots of exciting opportunities in engineering and I think its important to encourage more girls to consider a career in it.”

Skye was a finalist in the ‘Power Industry Apprentice of the Year’ category at this year’s Energy & Utility Skills Conference and Awards and has actively contributed to wider initiatives within SSE to promote sustainability and recruit new talent – including events at Scottish Apprenticeship Week aimed at inspiring young people, especially women, to pursue careers in engineering and renewables.

Marta Rys-Paslawska, SSE Renewables Hydro Pipelines Programme Manager said: “Skye has done brilliantly – she achieved very high scores on all her assessments at college and quickly became a very valued member of her team at SSE.

“Apprenticeships are an amazing opportunity for us to attract and develop young talent, to teach them our beliefs, values and ways of working as well as having the benefits of the fresh perspectives they bring to our business.”

Iain Hawker said: “Skye has demonstrated remarkable growth and development through her apprenticeship.

“Her dedication to continuous learning and advancement highlight her potential as a future leader in the sector.”

Skye added: “Being able to be financially independent at a young age and earn while I learn throughout the Modern Apprenticeship role was really important to me.

“Reducing the amount of waste we produce is vital, and working on renewable energy schemes is a great way to help achieve this.”

Modern Apprenticeships and apprentices are made for business, developed with employers to provide skills in demand. They are jobs open to anyone aged 16 and over who wants to work, learn and earn.

Modern Apprentices spend most of their time learning in the workplace while being supported by a learning provider, like a college, to gain an industry recognised qualification.

The winners of the Modern Apprentice of the Year SCQF Level 6+ and Supporting Net Zero categories will be revealed at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards, which takes place at Perth Concert Hall on 27 February, in the run up to Scottish Apprenticeship Week (3 to 7 March).

Find out more about the award finalists and the event by visiting apprenticeships.scot/awards.