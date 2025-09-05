Fife College awarded record £2.4m Modern Apprenticeship contract

Fife College has been awarded the largest Modern Apprenticeship (MA) contract in its history, marking a major milestone in its commitment to supporting skills development and helping employers grow their workforce.

Skills Development Scotland recently announced Modern Apprenticeship numbers for the 2025/26 academic year, with 438 new apprenticeship places awarded to Fife College. As the academic year begins, this will bring the total number of apprentices earning while learning with the College in 25/26 to more than 1,200.

The 25/26 allocation – valued at just under £2.5 million (£2,424,580) – represents one of the most substantial MA programmes in the country, with this year’s contract set to support even more local employers to develop their workforces.

A reflection of the strong partnerships the College has built with employers and industry, the new contract further strengthens Fife College’s position as one of Scotland’s largest providers of Modern Apprenticeships.

SGN apprentice training at Fife College

Fife College delivers Modern Apprenticeship programmes across sectors including engineering, automotive, healthcare, childcare, construction, life sciences, digital technologies and various business skills – giving learners the technical skills, knowledge, and experience they need to succeed.

Louise MacDonald, Head of Apprenticeships & Workbased Learning at Fife College, said: “Modern Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for people to gain the skills and experiences employers are looking for, while also earning. For businesses, they provide an excellent route to develop enthusiastic new talent with the exact skills their industry needs.

“To be awarded our biggest ever Modern Apprenticeship contract, with 438 new apprentices starting this year and over 1,200 in total, is an achievement that everyone at Fife College is extremely proud of. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and employer partners who make these opportunities possible.

“We are committed to supporting the economy by developing a skilled workforce that meets the needs of employers across the region. We look forward to working with businesses to ensure apprenticeships continue to deliver real and lasting benefits for individuals, employers, and communities alike.”

For more information about Fife College and its apprenticeship programmes, visit www.fife.ac.uk/apprenticeships.