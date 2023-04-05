Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA) won twice at this year’s NUS Scotland awards in Edinburgh.

It collected the liberation and equality, and the community and solidarity awards.

The former recognised Tali Fisher, president of equality and wellbeing, and her work to reduce barriers for deaf students by creating a series of educational videos on social media and hosting British Sign Language drop-in sessions.

Periklis Theologidis, Health and Wellbeing Partner at Fife College (centre with award trophy) and Mark Goodall, People Development Manager at Fife College (centre left) are pictured receiving the Best Wellbeing in the Workplace Strategy: Public Sector award at The Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards in the DeVere Grand, Connaught Rooms, London.

Tali said: “I am so proud of what we’ve achieved this year. As a deaf student, it was very important to me to raise awareness of BSL and introduce Fife College students and staff to this connection to the deaf community.”

FCSA also picked up the community and solidarity award for its work with prison-based learners, which saw prisoner artwork at the awards venue.

This is the second year in a row that the FCSA has won multiple awards, taking home three in 2022.

At the Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards in London, the college’s introduction of a contemporary wellbeing strategy, and initiatives such as the successful series of Wellbeing festivals, were among those praised by judges.

Mark Goodall, people development manager at Fife College, said: “Huge thanks to all colleagues who have contributed to the diverse range of wellbeing activities that we have and continue to provide across the college.