Fife College: Climate change scholarship win for five Fife College students

The Fife College students earned the festive boost after submitting essays detailing the steps they are taking to address the challenges of climate change.

Computing student Josie Chaplin won the overall prize, receiving a new laptop for her essay about how she has adopted a greener lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four other students, Kaylee Smith, Michelle Stuart, Alexandru Gorea and Neil Wallas also received Climate Change Scholarship runner-up awards of £150/£100 each.

John Lewthwaite, Director of Estates at Fife College (right), and Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College (left), present Climate Change Scholarship winner, Josie Chaplin, with her laptop at the College's Kirkcaldy Campus.

Overall winner Josie, from Dalgety Bay, said her win was a surprise and that she wouldn’t be the only one to benefit from the prize.

She said: “I was really surprised to win the prize but I’m so pleased, it's really boosted my confidence. It means my son can use our computer for his homework and games and I can use the laptop for studying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I enjoyed researching for the essay and reminding myself about climate change and action we can all take.”

Awarded by Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, the scholarship is sponsored by the Earlseat Wind Farm and the College’s Estates Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second year of the Climate Change Scholarship, which was launched last year to coincide with the hosting of COP26 in Glasgow and opened this year to coincide with COP27 in Egypt.

To apply for the scholarship, students were asked to submit an entry via an essay, piece of art, video, presentation or another medium, highlighting actions they are taking to combat climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lewthwaite, director of estates at Fife College, explained: "The introduction of our Climate Change Scholarship this year was a great way to mark COP27 and get our students thinking and talking about climate change.

“We are delighted to support the continuation of the scholarship this year, recognising more of our students for their efforts in raising awareness of the important issues around climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The range and quality of entries we received was impressive and we were delighted to reward the students for their work.”