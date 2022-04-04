Fife College: Graduation day joy as 500 students from two years celebrate success

The achievements of students from academic years 19/20 and 20/21 have been marked at ceremonies which took place at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy last Wednesday and Thursday.

Over 500 students crossed the stage to graduate in a range of qualifications including degrees and diplomas.

Family and friends of students, along with staff and guests of the College were also celebrating the students’ successes – with over 1,300 people attending ceremonies across the two days.

Tharinee Caulachand was the first student to cross the stage on Wednesday at the Fife College graduation ceremony.

The ceremonies also saw several Fife College staff receive their awards, with 22 completing courses at the College over the past two years.

After each ceremony graduates and guests carried on the celebrations at a drinks reception in the Atrium of the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus.

Tharniee, who graduated in HNC Accounting, said she thoroughly enjoyed the event and that it was good to see her classmates again: “Being the first graduate was really a moment to be proud of,” she said.

"I didn't expect to be the first one so it was quite surprising but I really enjoyed it. It was good fun seeing everyone from my course again too."

Tharinee, who is continuing her studies at The University of Dundee, added: “It's through Fife College that I have been able pursue my higher studies. I'm in my third year of my degree at Dundee now and will be going into the fourth year soon."

