Fife College hosts filming of new musical with several students starring in key roles

‘It Takes Two’ is an original musical feature-length film with all songs specially written for the production.

The musical features twin sisters Olivia and Rosie who use their love of the stage to help save a local theatre from closure.

Its main message centres on the value of support in communities, and how even during the toughest of times, once people unite together, they can overcome all obstacles.

Fife College has hosted the filming of a new musical film, with several students playing key roles in the production. ‘It Takes Two’ is an original musical feature-length film with all original songs where twin sisters Olivia and Rosie use their love of the stage to help save a local theatre from closure.

One of the big musical numbers in the film was filmed in the canteen areas at the College’s Fife campus, with the rest of the film being shot in other local venues such as The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline and the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

And seven Fife College arts students have been cast in key roles in the movie, giving them a chance to showcase their acting, singing and dancing skills developed at the College.

Each student has also gained experience of filming with Covid restrictions in place, as every cast member was asked to strictly follow all Scottish Government restrictions and the advice given to the film and TV industry, including the in-depth rules and procedures for filming on-set.

Sarah Halliwell, academic head for the Faculty of Creative Industries at Fife College said: “This was a really exciting project and when the makers of the film got in touch with us we were keen to support them in any way we could.

“We’re delighted that our campus could provide the setting for some of the key scenes in the film, and even more pleased for the opportunity it has given our students.

“Not only will it give a chance for those involved to showcase their abilities, but it also gives them great industrial practice and experience of what it’s like working on a film set with Covid measures in place. We look forward to seeing ‘It Takes Two’ when it’s released.”

The director of the film, Benjamin Atkinson and song/story writer, Katie Atkinson said they were excited to see what they could achieve with the film.

Benjamin said: “The past year has been a particularly difficult time for the creative arts industries around the world. “We want to make this message known through our film and celebrate the true magic of our theatres.

“Fife College have been a huge help in making this film a reality.”

Luis Mutch, a Fife College student who plays the role of Mr. Connor, the school headmaster, in ‘It Takes Two’ said: "I'm really enjoying my time being a part of this project - it's a great story.

"I know all of my fellow students are enjoying the experience of being on a film set and gaining the experience they may need for future.

"It will be really enjoyable to see what we can achieve - filming so far has been great and it looks even better, so it should be a brilliant spectacle."

