Fife College inducts healthcare leader into Hall of Fame
Daren Mochrie has been inducted in recognition of his exceptional achievements and contributions to the sector. He began his Fife College journey nearly 20 years ago in 2005. He undertook the CMI Diploma in Management, a significant milestone in a career that has since led him to high-profile roles within the NHS and Ambulance Service.
Previous inductees include actors Dougray Scott and Shirley Henderson, and broadcaster Edith Bowman.
Ascending from a volunteer first aider and young paramedic to the position of chief executive and chief ambulance officer for North West Ambulance Service, Daren has shown outstanding leadership within the NHS and Ambulance Service over three decades.
Reflecting on his journey, Daren, who left school at 16 with little qualifications, emphasised the pivotal role Fife College played in shaping his professional trajectory.
Daren said: "My time at college was transformative. Although I had the clinical qualifications, the CMI Diploma in Management at Fife College, Lauder College at the time, provided me with the necessary skills and confidence to pursue my aspirations, despite not having traditional academic qualifications.
“This enabled me to progress on to study for a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA). Gaining these qualifications was a turning point and reaffirmed to me that despite leaving school with no real formal academic qualifications, I was more than capable of being a successful clinician and a senior leader.”
Daren also highlighted the importance of reacting to disappointment or adversity.
He explained: “My advice for today’s students is to pursue your dreams. We all face challenges in our professional and personal lives, fail an exam, not get a job at an interview first time or have a family or personal crisis but what’s important is how you learn to react, how you deal with adversity or disappointment, how you develop personal resilience and most of all how you bounce back.”
Jim Metcalfe, Fife College principal, said: "We are honoured to welcome Daren Mochrie into our Hall of Fame. His distinguished career exemplifies the transformative power of education. Daren’s commitment to saving lives and improving healthcare outcomes inspires us all and reinforces the value of lifelong learning and perseverance."
