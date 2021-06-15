The colour sorting robot shown above is just one of the low-cost digital solutions for small manufacturers to be presented at Fife College’s online webinar as part of the ‘Digital Manufacturing on a Shoestring’ programme.

The new partnership with the programme delivered by the University of Cambridge’s Institute for Manufacturing (IfM) comes as the College seeks to increase digital skills in Fife and boost its presence in the industry.

The ‘Digital Manufacturing on a Shoestring’ project will aid small manufacturers in developing low-cost, straightforward software and hardware solutions through design guidelines, interactive software and more.

Fife College will be hosting an online event supported by the Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service and Energy Skills Partnership to kick-start the project later this month.

Stephen Ayton, Academic Head for Engineering, Science, Mathematics and STEM at Fife College said: “We are delighted to partner with such a prestigious educational institute on this innovative and timely project.

“The University of Cambridge’s Digital Manufacturing on a Shoestring Programme is perfectly aligned to our own ambitions to drive an increase in STEM skills, both here in Fife and across Scotland.

“As a training provider for Scotland, we look forward to hosting our first online event as part of the programme later this month."

Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service lead for the project, Alex Campbell, added: “I believe the Shoestring approach is a breath of fresh air. It offers relatable solutions to SMEs whilst providing the opportunity to work closely with our fantastic college network.

“This will give the win-win situation of improving productivity and skills within industry whilst inspiring the next generation into a career in manufacturing.”

To find out more, visit the webinar event page here.

