Fife College: Launch of new learning innovation hubs equipped with the latest technology

The new facilities, at the College’s Dunfermline and Glenrothes campuses, will offer additional flexible learning and teaching spaces for students and staff.

Specially designed to offer an environment for hybrid, flexible, and collaborative study, the spaces feature video walls, mics, cameras, circular segmented tables, node chairs with storage bases, bookable pods, collaborative tables with individual screens and individual booth chairs and sofas.

They have also been equipped with the latest technology to support learning and teaching, including 3D printers, VR equipment and Raspberry Pi computers, as well as high-spec PCs and iPads.

The latest coronavirus guidance was taken into consideration throughout the design process of the new spaces with segmented tables, node chairs and collaboration tables all spaced to ensure one metre distancing can be adhered to.

The launch of the innovation hubs at Dunfermline and Glenrothes follows £1.3 million worth of upgrade works which have taken place across all five of the College’s campus over the past few months.

Sharon Burns, head of Digital Learning at Fife College, said: “The new Learning Innovation Hubs are part of the College’s commitment to enhance our campuses.

“With plans moving apace for the new Dunfermline Campus, we are keen to make significant improvements to all our campuses.

“Our estates and digital teams have done a brilliant job creating these flexible new spaces which are equipped with the latest learning technology.

“We hope students and staff enjoy these fantastic new facilities.”

