Fife College launches second series of CampusCast podcast ahead of Dunfermline City Campus opening

Fife College has launched the second series of its award-winning sustainability podcast, CampusCast, giving listeners exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the final stages of its landmark Dunfermline City Campus project.

Hosted by Fife College graduate Sharrell Carroll and Sustainability Co-ordinator Naomi Wadsworth, Series 2 takes listeners behind the scenes of one of Scotland’s most ambitious education and sustainability initiatives. Opening in October, the new Dunfermline City Campus is a pathfinder project for the Net Zero Public Sector Buildings Standard and represents a major step forward in sustainable learning environments.

Building on the success of the first series, which explored the vision and design principles behind the new campus, the latest episodes will shine a spotlight on the people shaping the project. Listeners will hear directly from the design team about the cutting-edge features that make the building flexible, energy-efficient, and future-ready.

The new series will also capture the voices of students and staff, reflecting on what the new campus means for them and the opportunities it will unlock for both the College and the wider community.

Guests on the new series will include local Councillors Derek Glen and Jean Hall Muir, and College Principal Jim Metcalfe, who will share exclusive insights into the campus vision, its delivery, and its long-term impact on the region.

Naomi Wadsworth, Sustainability Co-ordinator at Fife College, said: “Fife College’s CampusCast Series 2 celebrates innovation, community, and the future of learning. Through this series, we’re proud to share the voices, insights, and stories of the people shaping our new Dunfermline City Campus – a net-zero-ready, flexible, and energy-efficient learning environment that will inspire students, staff, and the wider community for years to come.”

The launch of Series 2 follows further recognition for Series 1, which was recently named a finalist in the Student Engagement category at the Green Gown Awards 2025, while co-host Sharrell Carroll won Best Podcast Talent at the International Student Broadcasting Awards last year.

Series 2 is available on all major platforms, with new episodes released weekly in the lead-up to the campus opening.

More information about Broadcast Media and Communications courses on offer at Fife College can be found on their website

Fife College’s Dunfermline City Campus, which will open in October, is part of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus – a pioneering integrated project that will bring together Fife College, St Columba’s RC High School, and Woodmill High School in a purpose-built, collaborative new campus.

Fife College’s new Dunfermline City Campus is a pathfinder project for the Net Zero Public Sector Buildings Standard in Scotland. It has been closely watched across the country as a model of sustainable development.

The campus has delivered an industry-leading embodied carbon footprint of just over 560kg CO2e/m2 for the Teaching Building and a total embodied carbon footprint of 601kg Co2e/m2 for the three buildings, which are part of the campus development.

The project’s initial embodied carbon target was 650kg CO2e/m2, and all project partners, including Reiach and Hall, A10, Woolgar Hunter, Horner and McLellan, Balfour Beatty and their expert supply chain, worked collaboratively to achieve a new benchmark in sustainable construction.

