The college has been nominated in the Digital Learning and Research Project of the Year categories at this year’s College Development Network (CDN) Awards.

In the Digital Learning category, the college has been nominated for the creation of a bespoke app, MyPortfolio, which has redefined how students can collate evidence of their digital skills and create a digital portfolio. The app was developed in-house at the college.

In the Research Project of the Year category, the College is nominated for its work to include students’ views in the College’s new five-year strategy. Collaborating with the Fife College Students’ Association, the College’s Planning and Performance team orchestrated a range of group research sessions, ensuring measures were implemented that would make it easier to share views and opinions, even for students not comfortable speaking openly in a group.

Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe said: “The whole Fife College team is so honoured to have been named as finalists in two categories at this year’s College Development Network Awards. These nominations are a testament to the work that our colleagues do to support our students, with innovations to improve their experience and help them achieve and progress.”