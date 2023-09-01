News you can trust since 1871
Fife College nominated for pair of awards at ceremony

Fife College has been nominated for a pair of awards at a ceremony set to be held in Glasgow in November.
By Callum McCormack
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 09:17 BST

The college has been nominated in the Digital Learning and Research Project of the Year categories at this year’s College Development Network (CDN) Awards.

In the Digital Learning category, the college has been nominated for the creation of a bespoke app, MyPortfolio, which has redefined how students can collate evidence of their digital skills and create a digital portfolio. The app was developed in-house at the college.

In the Research Project of the Year category, the College is nominated for its work to include students’ views in the College’s new five-year strategy. Collaborating with the Fife College Students’ Association, the College’s Planning and Performance team orchestrated a range of group research sessions, ensuring measures were implemented that would make it easier to share views and opinions, even for students not comfortable speaking openly in a group.

Fife College has been nominated for a pair of awards at a national awards ceremony (Pic: Submitted)Fife College has been nominated for a pair of awards at a national awards ceremony (Pic: Submitted)
Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe said: “The whole Fife College team is so honoured to have been named as finalists in two categories at this year’s College Development Network Awards. These nominations are a testament to the work that our colleagues do to support our students, with innovations to improve their experience and help them achieve and progress.”

The awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow at the Radisson Blu on Thursday, November 30. The ceremony celebrates the talent, skills and achievements of colleges, their staff, and learners from across Scotland, as well as giving an opportunity to showcase the innovation that exists within the sector.

