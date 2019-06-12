Fife College’s first festival hailed a success

Students have been showcasing their talents and offering shoppers a creative treat with their fabulous Fife College Festival Show.

The event, the first of its kind to be organised by the college, was held in Glenrothes last week.

Fashion student Kelly Braid, from Kirkcaldy, was delighted to have her work showcased at the event. Pic: Paul C Cranston.

The four-day festival, at the Rothes Halls, centred around an exhibition of work created by students studying a range of courses from jewellery and quantity surveying to interior design and art and design.

It kicked off on Tuesday evening with a special launch event attended by students, their family and friends and guests of the college.

Sue Reekie, chief operating officer at Fife College, presented prizes and certificates to award winning students.

A special award, in memory of former drama and performance student Lewis Cunningham, was also announced on the night – a beautiful trophy and annual prize has been donated by his family to recognise a student who is ‘overcoming adversity to achieve’ and will be awarded later this year.

Some of the furniture created by students at the Fife College Festival.

Fashion student Kelly Braid, from Kirkcaldy, was delighted to have her work showcased at the event - she has enjoyed her time at College and has found her course the perfect stepping stone on to university.

Kelly said: “My final outfit is designed in two pieces, a wrap top and a puffball skirt. I chose a fabric that was not typical for evening wear, that I found on the bottom shelf of a fabric store, along with creating my own fabric for the puffball, by fusing crinoline.

“I am delighted to now go on to study Fashion Communication in year 3 at Heriot-Watt University in Galashiels in September, where I am excited and looking forward to enter into third year.”

Friday and Saturday saw a wide range of college departments join the festival to showcase their areas including engineering, childcare, digital technologies, sport and fitness, and hospitality and tourism.

The Rubik’s cube sorter, virtual reality and cooking demonstrations were particularly popular as shoppers visited stands situated throughout the Centre to find out more about coming to College, courses and careers.

Dorothée Leslie, vice principal Academic Strategy at Fife College, was very pleased with the way the event had run.

She said: “What a fantastic feel good event. Seeing the amazing work of our students’ showcased at the exhibition was truly inspiring.

“Each and every one of them is extremely talented and it is great to see that their time at Fife College is enabling them to reach such creative heights, preparing them for great careers ahead.

“As well as being a celebration of our students’ work, our festival was also a great opportunity for us to get out in to the community, to showcase some of the fantastic innovative work we have going on and to share the positive benefits of coming to college.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making the festival such a great success - we look forward to holding similar events in the near future.”

The award winners are as follows: David McCafferty, NC Furniture; Rachel Archibald, HNC Furniture, Chris Murray, HND Furniture, Olivia Ewan, HNC 3D Interior Design, Niamh Hogwood, HND 3D Interior Design, Kerr Hadden, Level 2 Design, Engineer, Construction, Stuart Cooper, HNC 3D Interior Design for His Efforts to Engage the Staff within the Design Process, Saffy Kirk, HNC 3D Interior Design for Most Achievable, Innovative and Successful Design, Genevieve Sawyer Males, Outstanding Student Award for Art and Design, Erica Bailey, Outstanding Student Award for Jewellery, Kelly Braid, Outstanding Student Award for Fashion and Katrina Morrison, Tom Pigeon – Jewellery Award.