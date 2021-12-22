It took home both the Innovation and Health and Wellbeing prizes at the college sector’s showcase awards, held in Glasgow earlier this month.

The college’s involvement, as lead training provider in Scotland for a digital manufacturing project led by the University of Cambridge, was recognised in the Innovation category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The College’s involvement, as lead training provider in Scotland for a digital manufacturing project led by the University of Cambridge, was recognised in the Innovation category. The winners are pictured at the awards.

The link up with the ‘Digital Manufacturing on a Shoestring’ project, which helps provide simple, low-cost digital solutions for small, local manufacturers, saw a team lead on a series of innovative projects throughout the year.

These were then showcased to manufacturers via an online employer engagement event.

The second success of the night came in the Health and Wellbeing category which was won by the college’s prison-based learning team for the successful continuation of learning and skills provision throughout the lockdown period.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.