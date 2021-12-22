Fife College scoops two national accolades

Fife College picked up two national awards at this year’s College Development Network (CDN) Awards.

By Debbie Clarke
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:57 pm

It took home both the Innovation and Health and Wellbeing prizes at the college sector’s showcase awards, held in Glasgow earlier this month.

The college’s involvement, as lead training provider in Scotland for a digital manufacturing project led by the University of Cambridge, was recognised in the Innovation category.

Read More

Read More
Kirkcaldy grandad' lights up house to raise funds for charity after losing soulm...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The College’s involvement, as lead training provider in Scotland for a digital manufacturing project led by the University of Cambridge, was recognised in the Innovation category. The winners are pictured at the awards.

The link up with the ‘Digital Manufacturing on a Shoestring’ project, which helps provide simple, low-cost digital solutions for small, local manufacturers, saw a team lead on a series of innovative projects throughout the year.

These were then showcased to manufacturers via an online employer engagement event.

The second success of the night came in the Health and Wellbeing category which was won by the college’s prison-based learning team for the successful continuation of learning and skills provision throughout the lockdown period.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Fife CollegeInnovation categoryGlasgowScotland