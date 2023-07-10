News you can trust since 1871
Fife College set to tackle ageing workforce with new civil engineering course

Fife College is set to offer a new course to meet growing demand in the construction industry brought on by infrastructure projects outlined by the Scottish Government.
By Callum McCormack
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 2 min read

The college will offer a new civil engineering course, alongside three other Scottish colleges, to help address skill shortages in the industry. The course has been developed as a partnership between Energy Skills Partnership (ESP) and Civil Engineering Contractors Association Scotland (CECA).

Fife College, UHI Inverness, UHI West Highland and UHI Argyll will introduce the Construction Operations NPA programme from August.

It is hoped that the course will provide a new route into the industry and will help to support and retain those who enter the industry. There are concerns that an ageing workforce will hamper the building of vital infrastructure projects.

Students will take part in a 18-week course and are guaranteed an interview at the end of the process (Pic: Submitted)Students will take part in a 18-week course and are guaranteed an interview at the end of the process (Pic: Submitted)
Students will take part in a 18-week course and are guaranteed an interview at the end of the process (Pic: Submitted)
Dennis Savage, director of faculty, engineering science technology and the built environment, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be working with other colleges to develop a programme that will enhance the work-based learning aspect of civil engineering skills.

“This will allow all candidates to practice in a real-life working environment to develop their hand skills, in order to succeed in the industry. We look forward to our first cohort starting at the end of August.”

Applications are now open for the 18-week course at all four colleges. It is aimed at young people interested in studying the practical skills they will need to prepare them for employment as a civil engineering operative.

The course will be project-based and the majority of the skills will be taught outside. Every student will be guaranteed an interview for a job upon completion of the programme. Employers have signed up to guarantee employment of 75 per cent of the successful graduates.

Jim Brown, director at ESP, said: “By establishing an academy model and fostering strong partnerships with ESP and colleges, CECA Scotland is driving the construction sector forward, ensuring a skilled and capable workforce to meet the demands of infrastructure projects.

“Collaboration between industry and education is the key to unlocking the full potential of our future engineers and builders, propelling Scotland towards a prosperous and sustainable future.”

