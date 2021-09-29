The college has been shortlisted at the event which celebrate how organisations across all sectors successfully adopted digital technology into daily practices last year in the wake of the pandemic.

In ‘The best use of technology in education’ category, it has been recognised for its key role in the development of the Regional Leaner Passport Partnership (RLPP).

Led by the college, alongside Edinburgh College and Queen Margaret University, the RLPP has helped increase the visibility of positive learner pathways from the SQA Higher National qualification to university degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA) has also been named a finalist in the digital community category for the establishment of the ‘FCSA Digital Office’. Launched in March 2020 on Microsoft Teams, the online platform offered new ways for students to connect with the College during the pandemic.

By working with educational partners, the partnership created a ‘Pathways’ web app which pulled together often-complex articulation information into one platform that makes routes across colleges and universities easier to understand.

Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA) has also been named a finalist in the digital community category for the establishment of the ‘FCSA Digital Office’.

Launched in March 2020 on Microsoft Teams, the online platform offered new ways for students to connect with the college during the pandemic.

FCSA developed a complete online environment to organise groups, activities and content which brought students together during a period where they were feeling isolated from college life.

FCSA Digital Office has also been used to promote external volunteer opportunities for students. Student Shannon Harris, saw a volunteer opportunity with Active Sports Hubs Fife advertised in the digital office and went on to set up her own walking group.

The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on November 4.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.