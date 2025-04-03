Fife College student benefits from world-class hospitality training thanks to scholarship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife College student Brandon Johnstone was recently awarded a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) in Switzerland, one of the world's most prestigious hospitality schools.

Brandon, studying on the Advanced Certificate: Hospitality and Events course at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus, spent two days at EHL, benefiting from a Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland Scholarship – an award that supports the next generation of hospitality professionals.

Offered through Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, HIT Scotland funds the annual all-expenses-paid trip for students to participate in the programme at EHL, widely regarded as the best hospitality school in the world.

Brandon joined a select group of Scottish students from colleges and universities across the country for an intensive two-day programme at EHL. The experience focused on high-end customer service in hospitality while providing access to EHL’s state-of-the-art facilities, including a renowned Michelin Star training restaurant and various student-led food outlets.

On returning to Fife College, Brandon shared his experiences, reflecting on the opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals who share his passion for excellence in the hospitality industry.

Brandon, from Dunfermline, said: "This has been a great experience, and I loved every minute of it. From speaking with top professionals in the industry to learning about anticipating customer needs and financial recovery strategies, I gained invaluable insights. Experiencing Michelin Star restaurants and seeing firsthand how the best in the world deliver service was inspiring.

"The trip has also helped me build confidence and given me a real understanding of what excellent service should look and feel like – knowledge I’ll carry into my career.

"I’m incredibly grateful to HIT Scotland, EHL and Fife College for making this opportunity possible, as without them, I would never have had this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Adam Fairweather, Head of School for Business, Digital and Creative at Fife College, said: "Opportunities like this are invaluable for our students, enabling them to develop their skills beyond the classroom while experiencing the highest standards in the hospitality industry.

"Brandon’s success builds on the outstanding achievements of our students in recent months, from winning prestigious awards at ScotHot to showcasing their talents at major food festivals. These experiences not only boost confidence but also create valuable industry connections and career opportunities.

"At Fife College, we are dedicated to providing these real-world learning experiences that give our students a competitive edge. We look forward to seeing how Brandon applies this opportunity to shape his future career in the dynamic and ever-evolving hospitality sector."

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said: "Brandon’s enthusiasm and dedication to the hospitality industry shone through in his application, making him a truly deserving winner of this prestigious scholarship. We are delighted to hear how much he has gained from this experience and look forward to seeing the impact it has on his future career."

Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, is one of Scotland's largest college scholarship programmes, awarding thousands of pounds each year to support students, develop opportunities, open doors, and transform lives.