Fife College students assist international artist with his latest sculpture

Art and Design students had the opportunity to learn from world renowned sculptor and installation artist David Mach recently.

The Fife College students spent last week assisting and learning from sculptor and installation artist David Mach as he created his latest sculpture, Odyssey, at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries.

Visitors to the library and galleries have been able to watch live as the sculpture, made from shipping containers, wood and newspapers, has taken shape in the vaulted gallery.

The installation will be officially opened this Thursday (October 17) and exhibited until February 2020.