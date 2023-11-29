A group of Fife college students have been given a unique insight into the ongoing works at a major building project in Kirkcaldy

Students from Fife College’s Roof, Slating and Tiling first-year apprenticeship course have been given a special tour of ongoing roofing renovation works at the Kirkcaldy Campus.

The development day was organised by the college’s estates team in partnership with Marshall Construction and AtkinsRéalis, who are undertaking the work.

It provided the students with an in-depth overview of pre-work requirements including such as contract tender, budgets, health and safety and project management.

Tam Cunningham, Estates Manager at Fife College, said: “This visit was a great opportunity to welcome students to the Kirkcaldy Campus where we have a live project and works going on with the roof and stonework.

“Our partnership with AtkinsRéalis and Marshall Construction, combined with our support to the local community, ensured the students gained a 'live learning experience' that I’m sure will be a great benefit to them as they embark on their own careers in the industry.”

The event gave students a valuable first-hand look at how these kinds of projects are undertaken in the industry.

Mhairi Horne, from Kirkcaldy, who is an apprentice with local business Roof and Fibre, said: “The College, AtkinsRéalis and Marshall Construction delivered a memorable learning opportunity for me and the rest of the apprentices.

“I have a keen interest in the traditional side of roofing and this project really gave us the chance to fully grasp the importance of conservation work, preserving the historical architecture while maintaining the building’s integrity.”

Leah Stewart, also from Kirkcaldy and an apprentice with Roof and Fibre, added: “Insights from Marshall Construction contractors, AtkinsRéalis, and the College transformed the visit into an enlightening exploration of heritage preservation. From small roofing repairs to intricate lead and stonework, each step reflected the dedication required within the roofing/construction industry, providing us all with valuable insights.