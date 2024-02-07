Fife College students learn vital entrepreneurial skills at Braveheart Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They were invited to take part in the Braveheart Challenge, offering students from both built environment and creative industries courses an exceptional opportunity to develop a wide array of skills.

Students were challenged to plan hypothetical events celebrating the college's 125th anniversary, encompassing elements such as branding, marketing, financial planning, and artwork, equipping students with valuable skills applicable to various future career paths.

Iain Hawker, vice principal, quality and academic partnerships, was immensely impressed by the students' approach and achievements:

Students took part in the one-day workshop aimed at developing their business skills (Pic: Fife College)

He said: “It was very impressive, given the size of the project and the time available, how the teams took the challenge on. The students should be very proud of what they’ve achieved. It’s been excellent for the students. From what we’ve seen from them, the way they took the challenges on, and what they’ve taken from it, they should be very proud of themselves.”

The two cohorts enjoyed a one-day workshop each, which culminated in a presentation to – and feedback from – industry experts from various fields.

Cameron Cooper, an HND sound production student from Leven, reflected on the workshop's challenges and successes:

