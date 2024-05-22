Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students at Fife College have raised more than £600 to support a Kirkcaldy hospice.

Students on the Intermediate Certificate in Business Enterprise, Accounting and Legal course started their fundraising initiative earlier this year, planning a charity event to support the Victoria Hospice's Snow Beds/Cuddle Beds campaign.

The project saw students take on various roles including a production team responsible for designing and producing products, a business quality team tasked with securing donations for a raffle, and a marketing team promoting the event online and through physical posters. The fundraising event surpassed expectations with the students collecting an impressive £643.35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melissa (Mel) Lindsay, the class representative, said: “I was overwhelmed with the responses we got for the event. It was such a good day. The buzz created meant we got to raise funds for the Hospice, support them, and achieve our goal. My classmates handled everything so well, and we worked well together and supported each other throughout the event.”

Students at Fife College raised more than £600 for the Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife College)

Karen Dyce, course leader at the college, praised the students' efforts.

She said: “I was blown away by the class's determination, teamwork, resilience, and hard work whilst planning and implementing our fundraising event for Victoria Hospice Kirkcaldy, which is why I have nominated the team for a Fife College Student’s Association (FCSA) Community Award. I want to give special thanks to the FCSA, staff, and other students for supporting our event.”