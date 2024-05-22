Fife College students raise over £600 for Victoria Hospice
Students on the Intermediate Certificate in Business Enterprise, Accounting and Legal course started their fundraising initiative earlier this year, planning a charity event to support the Victoria Hospice's Snow Beds/Cuddle Beds campaign.
The project saw students take on various roles including a production team responsible for designing and producing products, a business quality team tasked with securing donations for a raffle, and a marketing team promoting the event online and through physical posters. The fundraising event surpassed expectations with the students collecting an impressive £643.35.
Melissa (Mel) Lindsay, the class representative, said: “I was overwhelmed with the responses we got for the event. It was such a good day. The buzz created meant we got to raise funds for the Hospice, support them, and achieve our goal. My classmates handled everything so well, and we worked well together and supported each other throughout the event.”
Karen Dyce, course leader at the college, praised the students' efforts.
She said: “I was blown away by the class's determination, teamwork, resilience, and hard work whilst planning and implementing our fundraising event for Victoria Hospice Kirkcaldy, which is why I have nominated the team for a Fife College Student’s Association (FCSA) Community Award. I want to give special thanks to the FCSA, staff, and other students for supporting our event.”
“This initiative highlights the students' commitment to their community and exemplifies the practical application of their coursework in business enterprise and teamwork. We are immensely proud of their achievements.”
