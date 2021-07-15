Fife College students receive furniture scholarship to help build brighter future
Three students from Fife College have received a welcome boost after becoming the latest recipients of a scholarship.
Awarded through the college’s Adam Smith Foundation, the scholarship is offered by Glasgow based Claremont Office Furniture to support furniture and interior design students with their studies.
This year’s recipients, Jade-Lauren Stewart, Tiffani Ferrier, and David McCafferty have each been awarded a share of £2000 through the scholarship, now in its third year.
Jade-Lauren, an HNC 3D interior design student from Kirkcaldy, said: “The scholarship really means a lot.
"It will benefit me going forward because I unfortunately had a serious decline in health that has left my mobility affected.
“The award will allow me to pay towards driving lessons that specialise in the type of vehicle I can drive to help give me back my independence.
"This will help me get to the college much easier and get my son to nursery, both of which will be big steps for me.”