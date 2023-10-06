Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Levi Kaye and Julia Sherriffs, both from Dunfermline, spent the summer in New York City thanks to the college’s scholarship programmes.

Levi completed fashion and media courses with the prestigious Pratt Institute and also the world-famous New York University (NYU), while Julia completed three events courses with NYU while volunteering at Riverside Park in Manhattan with their events team.

Levi said: “The opportunity to study in New York has changed my life completely! It opened my eyes to new opportunities and furthered my knowledge of the fashion industry. I really enjoyed visiting designer studios, museums and exhibits as part of my course.

The students who spent the summer in New York (Pic: Submitted)

Levi added he hopes the opportunity will lead to lasting professional and personal relationships.

He said: “Studying intensive fashion design at the Pratt Institute and photo-journalism at NYU, I was afforded the opportunity to gain loads of new skills, meet new people, and form lasting bonds both professionally and personally”.

Julia said: “During my time in New York, I not only deepened my understanding of the events industry that I aspire to work in, but I also acquired the confidence needed to pursue my dream career. I really enjoyed volunteering at Riverside Park, from salsa nights on the pier to movie nights, the events I volunteered at and the unique New Yorker lifestyle all contributed to a profoundly enriching experience. This scholarship wasn’t just a trip; it has fundamentally transformed my life”.