Fife College students thrilled to receive car dealership scholarships

Students at Fife College have been presented with scholarships from a Scottish car dealership.
By Callum McCormack
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST
Six students have scooped backing totalling £2000 from Arnold Clark during a special event held at the college’s Glenrothes campus. The scholarships are designed to assist the students to progress their careers within the areas of business, engineering and automotive.

Ewa Cios who is studying business enterprise and is from Kirkcaldy said: "I'm thrilled that I received this scholarship. I intend to allocate the money towards purchasing materials."

Ryan Marshall, Morgan Craig, Nataliia Shypunova, Harris Owen and Valentyna Rozdaibida will also receive scholarships which were awarded through the college’s Adam Smith Scholarships, and can be used to purchase materials and supplies to allow the students to continue their education.

Six students at Fife college have received the scholarship (Pic: Fife College)Six students at Fife college have received the scholarship (Pic: Fife College)
Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement lead, said the scholarships will have a “positive impact” on the students lives.

She said: “We are very grateful to Arnold Clark for these latest scholarship awards which we know will have a positive impact on their plans for the future. Having an Arnold Clark scholarship on their CV will help them stand out from the crowd. All six of this year’s winners are very deserving of their awards, we wish them well in the rest of their studies and future careers.”

Arnold Clark has provided scholarships to Fife students since 2010. Lynne McBurney, group head of people at Arnold Clark, said: “Community is one of our core values at Arnold Clark and so we are always looking for innovative ways to support local organisations.”

