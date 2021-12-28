Fife College technical theatre students praised for work on local events
Technical theatre students at Fife College have been praised for their work in providing support at several local events.
Lecturers at the college encouraged students to volunteer to provide technical support in order to gain valuable work experience during their studies.
This led to a team of students helping to put on a show as part of Leith Comedy Festival last month, as they set-up the stage and operated the lighting and sound for each of the performances.
They then worked on the Rising Stars Dinner organised by Fife Chamber of Commerce at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews, setting-up the Audio Visual equipment as well as operating the sound and lighting at the black-tie event.
Both of these were in addition to helping out at several college events, including the student awards ceremony in October and the staff innovation awards.
The work of the students has led to praise from organisers, who credited them with the success of their event.
Shannon Cassidy, an HND technical theatre student involved with setting up each of the events, said: "We've learned a lot through our course at the College, but to get the chance to put that into practice in the real world was fantastic.
Matt McGowan, another HND technical theatre student involved in the events said the experience would be invaluable when applying for jobs in future:
Matt Easson, a lighting and sound lecturer at Fife College, said: “Thanks to the knowledge they’ve gained from these events they’ll be far better prepared for whatever challenges come at them after they graduate.”