Fife College technical theatre students praised for work on local events

Lecturers at the college encouraged students to volunteer to provide technical support in order to gain valuable work experience during their studies.

This led to a team of students helping to put on a show as part of Leith Comedy Festival last month, as they set-up the stage and operated the lighting and sound for each of the performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannon Cassidy is pictured on the ladder in the main image with Matt McGowan below, during set up at the Leith Comedy Festival which took place at The Biscuit Factory in Leith.

They then worked on the Rising Stars Dinner organised by Fife Chamber of Commerce at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews, setting-up the Audio Visual equipment as well as operating the sound and lighting at the black-tie event.

Both of these were in addition to helping out at several college events, including the student awards ceremony in October and the staff innovation awards.

The work of the students has led to praise from organisers, who credited them with the success of their event.

Shannon Cassidy, an HND technical theatre student involved with setting up each of the events, said: "We've learned a lot through our course at the College, but to get the chance to put that into practice in the real world was fantastic.

Matt McGowan, another HND technical theatre student involved in the events said the experience would be invaluable when applying for jobs in future:

Matt Easson, a lighting and sound lecturer at Fife College, said: “Thanks to the knowledge they’ve gained from these events they’ll be far better prepared for whatever challenges come at them after they graduate.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.