Fife College to celebrate 125th anniversary with special events and the return of Lauder Lecture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of initiatives and events will take place to commemorate the establishment of the college in 1894 by George Lauder, with support from Andrew Carnegie.

A new 125th anniversary scholarship programme will be launched to “empower and support“ students in their educational journey – and the che college will seek to continue its relationships with institutions in the USA as it aims to explore mutually beneficial opportunities and continue the legacy of its founding benefactors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the year, it will host a series of engaging events across the region, and it will highlight its alumni programme to celebrate the achievements of former students who have since gone on to make their mark across the globe.

William Garner, George Lauder's great-great grandson, presented a framed photograph college principal Jim Metcalfe to mark the 125th anniversary (Pic: Fife College)

It is also set to revive the annual Lauder Lecture, coinciding with the college’s actual birthday in October. The event will serve as a platform for “thought leaders to share insights and knowledge, embodying the spirit of George Lauder's commitment to education”.

Jim Metcalfe, principal, said: “We exist to help students, staff and communities thrive by providing opportunities for all, delivering outstanding education and driving economic prosperity for the region. Our 125th anniversary is a momentous occasion that reflects this enduring commitment to education, innovation, and community. As we celebrate this significant milestone, we invite the public to join us in celebrating 125 years of learning and growth here in Fife.

“We look forward to marking our anniversary in the coming months with students, staff and members of our local communities with a series of special events and initiatives, each of which pays tribute to the incredible legacy of those who laid the groundwork for our success all those years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Garner, George Lauder's great-great grandson, said he “would be delighted to know his vision for education in Fife has endured for 125 years, empowering minds, building futures, and shaping communities.”